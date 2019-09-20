‘National Games to advocate green Pakistan’

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Arif Hasan has said that tourism, environment, culture and heritage will be the theme of forthcoming 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1.

“The National Games will advocate a clean environment and a greener Pakistan while also highlight the importance of culture and heritage of all of the provinces,” Arif Hasan said.

He said that the National Games will be held Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all preparatory work has been completed. “POA and KP government are collaborating to hold the games successfully. We are thankful to KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Senior Provincial Minister Atif Khan for their support,” he said.

Arif Hasan said that athletic events will be held in Peshawar if the synthetic Tartan track at Qayyum Stadium is repaired b October 5.He further said that open trials will be held for all sports events in order to form teams, which will participate in the National Games so that players are selected on merit. All provincial associations have been directed to hold open trials.

The torch relay ceremony will begin from Karachi on October 6 and it would be taken to every province along with Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir to eventually reach Gilgit-Baltistan on October 17. On October 20 at Babusar Top, the highest point in Gilgit-Baltistan the torch relay will be given to KP Olympic Association. From there, the National Games torch will be taken to Peshawar, where it will reach on October 26.