close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 20, 2019

12 dead in attacks on DR Congo refugee camps: officials

World

AFP
September 20, 2019

BUNIA: At least 12 civilians have been killed in renewed violence targeting refugee camps in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Thursday. Three separate attacks in troubled Ituri province overnight Wednesday also left three people wounded and four missing, Abel Alingi, an administrator in Djugu territory, told AFP. Several buildings housing internally displaced people (IDPs) were burned down, he said. The attacks come after separate assaults killed 14 people in the same area earlier on Wednesday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World