12 dead in attacks on DR Congo refugee camps: officials

BUNIA: At least 12 civilians have been killed in renewed violence targeting refugee camps in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Thursday. Three separate attacks in troubled Ituri province overnight Wednesday also left three people wounded and four missing, Abel Alingi, an administrator in Djugu territory, told AFP. Several buildings housing internally displaced people (IDPs) were burned down, he said. The attacks come after separate assaults killed 14 people in the same area earlier on Wednesday.