Lebanon exhibits drones used in Israeli attack

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s defence minister on Thursday exhibited two drones he said Israel had sent last month into a Beirut bastion of the Shiite militant group Hezbollah. Elias Bou Saab displayed a pair of drones — one intact and the remains of the other — and used slides to give a detailed account of the alleged Israeli operation. He said the devices were “advanced military production” and even listed the name and address of one Israeli company he said made some of the components. The August 25 drone incident in Beirut, which came a day after Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah operatives in Syria, drastically raised tensions in the region. Lebanon´s government and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah both described the apparently botched operation as an act of aggression. Israel´s and Hezbollah´s respective patrons, the United States and Iran, have been locked in an escalating tit-for-tat proxy war in recent months.