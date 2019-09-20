Philippines hit by first polio case since 2001

MANILA: The Philippines has detected its first case of polio since 2001, officials said Thursday, putting some of the blame on mistrust stoked by a dengue fever vaccine scandal. Health authorities said a three-year-old girl in a southern province had contracted polio, while the virus was also detected in Manila´s sewage and in waterways of the large southern city of Davao. “This is our first polio case of any kind since 2001,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told AFP. The health department said it was also investigating one other suspected case, but gave no details. “We are concerned the there are maybe other people who have been exposed to this virus and there could potentially be other cases,” WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe told reporters.