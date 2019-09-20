Two dozen held in Kazakhstan ahead of rally

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN: Kazakh courts have detained about 30 people or fined them ahead of a weekend protest called by a foreign-based opposition body, a civic group said Thursday. The informal movement Oyan, Qazaqstan (“Wake Up, Kazakhstan”) said 24 people were sentenced to between two and 15 days in police detention, five had been fined and at least three people were awaiting trial. Many of those sentenced had participated in small unsanctioned protests earlier this month against Chinese economic expansion, although activists believe the timing of the rulings is connected to a larger protest planned for the weekend. Saturday´s protest has been called by foreign-based regime opponent Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakshtan (DCK) movement was ruled extremist by a Kazakh court last year.