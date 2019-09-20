Tunisia’s ex-president Ben Ali dies

TUNIS: Former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the first leader to be toppled by the Arab Spring revolts, died Thursday in Saudi Arabia, Tunisia´s foreign ministry told AFP.“We had confirmation of his death 30 minutes ago,” the ministry said, without giving further details. The exiled 83-year-old´s lawyer, Mounir Ben Salha, confirmed the news, citing family members and Ben Ali´s doctor. Ben Ali, who ruled his North African country from 1987 until 2011, was viewed by some as a bulwark against Islamist extremism, but faced criticism for muzzling the opposition and his reluctance to embrace democracy.