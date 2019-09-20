Pompeo favours ‘peaceful resolution’ to crisis after Saudi attack

DUBAI: The US wants a peaceful solution to the crisis sparked by attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, after Iran raised the prospect of “all-out war”.

Pompeo has blamed Iran for the dramatic weekend assault on two facilities, condemning an “act of war” which knocked out half the kingdom´s oil production. The rhetoric has raised the risk of an unpredictable escalation in a tinderbox region where Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a decades-old struggle for dominance.

After meeting with allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Pompeo said there was an “enormous consensus in the region” that Iran carried out the attacks, despite its denials. But he said the US was intent on finding a way out of the confrontation. “We´d like a peaceful resolution. I think we´ve demonstrated that,” he told reporters. “I hope the Islamic Republic of Iran sees it the same way.” Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier warned any US or Saudi military strike on Iran could cause “all-out war”.

“We don´t want war, we don´t want to engage in a military confrontation,” he told CNN in an interview aired Thursday. “But we won´t blink to defend our territory.” Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi from the Saudi city of Jeddah, where late Wednesday he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom´s de-facto ruler who has said the assault poses a “real test” of global will.