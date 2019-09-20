close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Staff shortage at Timergara post office resented

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

TIMERGARA: Residents and students of Timergara on Thursday complained that the local post office was short of staff, due to which they were facing hardships in receiving letters and other important documents.

Talking to local journalists, they pointed out that postmaster of the post office had retired while two other postmasters and a junior clerk had been transferred to other places. The residents and students said that people of 53 villages and 19 branches of the post office depended on Timergara’s main post office. They demanded the government to take notice of the matter and fill all the vacant posts at the Timergara post office.

