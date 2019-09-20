Leclerc keen to remain team player at Ferrari

SINGAPORE: Charles Leclerc’s debut season at Ferrari could not have gone any better, but the 21-year-old Monegasque has played down talk of taking over from Sebastian Vettel as team leader after storming to consecutive victories in Belgium and Italy on his last two starts.

Leclerc held off the twin Mercedes threat of championship leader Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to register his first two Formula One wins at Spa and Monza, triumphs that lifted him above four-time world champion Vettel in the standings with seven races remaining.

“I’ve never felt there were any team orders. Maybe from the outside it looks different but not from the inside. It feels very balanced,” Leclerc, who sits 102 points behind Hamilton in fourth place, told reporters in Singapore on Thursday. Vettel, by contrast, has endured a miserable error-strewn campaign, having failed to record a victory since the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix with his team mate moving 13 points ahead of the German in the standings in a season when he was expected to play a supporting role.