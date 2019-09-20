Sanchez starts for Argentina against France

TOKYO: Argentina have turned to mercurial Stade Francais fly-half Nicolas Sanchez to pull the strings for Los Pumas’ opening World Cup Pool C match against France on Saturday.

Sanchez has a ream of French experience, having also played for Stade’s Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles and Toulon over four seasons before linking up briefly with the Jaguares in Super Rugby.

Argentina will be skippered by marauding flanker Pablo Matera in a strong-looking pack that sees Saracens’ Juan Figallo starting at tight-head prop.The third player in Argentina’s 31-man squad attached to a club outside the South American country is also included, as coach Mario Ledesma named goal-kicking Castres playmaker Benjamin Urdapilleta on the bench.

The rest of the match-day team play for the Jaguares, who made it to the Super Rugby final in July, going down 19-3 to the Crusaders. Saturday’s clash in Tokyo will go a long way to determining the fate of Pool C, dubbed the “group of death” as it also includes in-form England.