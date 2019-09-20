Kent secure record-breaking victory over Yorkshire

LEEDS: Kent sealed a record-breaking 433-run victory over Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley to keep alive their hopes of finishing third in Division One of the Specsavers County Championship.

Yorkshire, chasing a target of 551 — a world record had they achieved it — started day four in tatters at 44 for six, and they were bowled out for 117 shortly before lunch. It was Kent’s biggest ever victory in terms of runs in their first-class history and Yorkshire’s heaviest runs defeat. It was also the fourth heaviest in the history of the County Championship.

Kent claimed a maximum 24 points from their fifth win of the season and move up to fourth in the table, two points behind Hampshire in third - with the two sides meeting for a final-round clash at the Spitfire St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury next week.

Yorkshire’s fourth defeat of the campaign yielded five points and sees them slip from third at the start of the week to fifth in the table. They are 10 points behind Hampshire having suffered their second successive defeat and end the season against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Darren Stevens, with four wickets overnight, claimed his fifth in the second over of the morning when he had Tim Bresnan caught behind to leave Yorkshire 46 for seven. It was also the 43-year-old’s 50th Championship wicket of the season, a mark reached in the first innings by fellow seamers Matt Milnes and Harry Podmore.

Top-scorer Jonny Tattersall and Matthew Fisher then held Kent up by sharing 35 inside 17 overs before Podmore had the latter brilliantly caught behind by Ollie Robinson as Yorkshire fell to 81 for eight in the 41st over.

Another spell of defiance came as Tattersall and Duanne Olivier united to share 35 before Daniel Bell-Drummond bowled the latter for his Yorkshire best 24 to leave the hosts nine down.

The final wicket came as lunch was extended to try and finish the game, which it was when Bell-Drummond had Tattersall caught at second slip for 41 in the next over.It was a resounding win for Kent — promoted last season from Division Two — and was spearheaded by Stevens. His 237 on the first day helped him become only the fifth player in history to score a double hundred and take 10 wickets in a first-class match beyond the age of 43.

WG Grace is on that list, as is former Kent all-rounder Frank Woolley, who achieved the feat in the 1930s. Stevens also took 10 wickets in last week’s win at Nottinghamshire. Here, he finished with five for 20 from 18 overs in the second innings and claimed match figures of seven for 70 from 38.

Billings also had another superb game to hand a timely boost to his England prospects. He hit 138 and 122 not out, becoming the first man to score two hundreds in a Championship game at Headingley and the first Kent player to post two hundreds in the same fixture since Martin van Jaarsveld did it in 2008.