Trudeau admits to racist ‘brown face’ makeup

OTTAWA: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for wearing brown face makeup at a party 18 years ago, as he scrambled to get on top of a fresh blow to a re-election campaign dogged by controversy.

Time magazine published the photograph one week into a federal election campaign with Trudeau´s Liberal Party in a tight contest against the Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer. Trudeau, 47, whose party won a landslide victory in 2015, has already been under attack for an ethics lapse and other controversies.

The black-and-white photograph shows Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at the gala in 2001.The picture appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau taught at the time, the US-based Time magazine said.Trudeau confirmed it was him in the photo “at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of Arabian Nights”

“I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance.” he told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft.“I can say I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn’t. I wish I had known better then, but I didn’t and I’m deeply sorry for it.”

Trudeau, once the youthful golden boy of Canadian politics, also admitted to wearing dark makeup singing Harry Belafonte’s 1950s hit Day O (Banana Boat Song) at a separate high school talent contest.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the third-place New Democratic Party, reacted by calling the behaviour “troubling” and “insulting.”Scheer, who has been the prime minister’s most ardent critic, pounding him on ethics lapses, said he was “shocked and disappointed” over Trudeau’s “lack of judgement and integrity” in this matter and said he was “not fit to govern this country.”Trudeau is a fervent advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity, and at least six members of his cabinet have Asian or African heritage.