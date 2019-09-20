Strength of UK, Irish ties must be kept after Brexit: Javid

DUBLIN: The Chancellor has said it is essential the UK and Ireland maintain their positive relationship after Brexit.

“Whatever happens next year regardless of Brexit, it is essential that not only we maintain the strength of our relationship between our two great countries but we find ways to enhance that,” said Sajid Javid.

Javid was in Dublin on Thursday to meet Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to discuss Brexit and the importance of maintaining a strong economic relationship as the UK leaves the EU.

This is the third time the men have met in the eight weeks since the Chancellor started his position. In a statement, the Irish Department of Finance said this reflects the importance of economic relations between Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Donohoe said: “We have always said on many occasions that in any circumstance, the relationship between both our countries will be so important and the close working relationship between the Treasury, the Irish Department of Finance will be essential.”

This bilateral meeting takes place six weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline on October 31. It follows on from a meeting held between DUP leader Arlene Foster and Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Wednesday night where they discussed Brexit and ongoing efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly.

A number of members of the House of Commons Committee on Exiting the European Union, including committee chairman and Labour MP Hilary Benn, are also visiting Ireland today.