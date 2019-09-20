Chinese ambassador calls on KP governor

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor’s House Peshawar on Thursday.

He remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests and relations between the two countries, said an official handout. The governor said KP land is rich in the fruit production and olive plantation. He said China can cooperate and invest in fruits and olive plantation in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a huge potential in fruit and olive production as a larger barren land in the province can be utilized for the purpose”, he said. The governor said that China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should have to work together to develop and make this idea successful.

He suggested holding mineral-based Road Show in China to attract Chinese investors for investment in KP mineral sectors. The governor said there are different kinds of valuable and precious minerals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which need investors’ attention and said a show in China could be useful in highlighting KP based minerals.