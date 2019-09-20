Solidarity to be expressed with Kashmiris today

JHANG: Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti Thursday said Friday (today) will be observed as ‘respect of the dignity of women of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK)". Talking to reporters, he said college and school students and working women would gather outside their institutions for a half-hour to express solidarity with IHK women. The commissioner said the district administrations and district heads of educational institutions and social welfare departments had been directed to finalise their arrangements in this regard.