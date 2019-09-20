close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Solidarity to be expressed with Kashmiris today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

JHANG: Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti Thursday said Friday (today) will be observed as ‘respect of the dignity of women of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK)". Talking to reporters, he said college and school students and working women would gather outside their institutions for a half-hour to express solidarity with IHK women. The commissioner said the district administrations and district heads of educational institutions and social welfare departments had been directed to finalise their arrangements in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan