Sons of police martyrs demand jobs

PESHAWAR: Sons of martyred police officials staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, asking the government and police high-ups to honour their commitments with them and recruit them in the Police Department.

The youths, carrying banners with portraits of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan, said they had been assured by police of jobs after the martyrdom of their fathers.

The youths said they had been visiting the authorities concerned for the last two years but they were offered only lip-service. They appealed to the chief minister and IGP to end their unrest and appoint them in the Police Department.