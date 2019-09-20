Pak Navy ready to give response to any misadventure: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that Pakistan Navy is ready to give response to any misadventure by the enemy.

“Pakistan Navy in sync with government policies and other armed forces is ready in all respects to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy," said the Naval chief, while speaking at the debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII and Logistic Exercise Tarseel-e-Bahar held at Karachi.

Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, who was also the officer conducting the exercise (OCE). While presenting the overview, the OCE outlined salient objectives of the exercise; concepts tried during the war game and recommendations pertaining to PN employment and developmental strategies.

The chief of the Naval Staff highlighted the significance of war games in reviewing naval war plans in sync with military & national security policy while also exploring operational concepts and refining developmental strategy. The chief guest mentioned that evolving geo-political environment in our region is marred with complexities especially due to recent illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by Indian government, and the intense oppression and atrocities by Indian Armed Forces in the valley.

He said that the present Indian leadership is a product of Hindutwa ideology of RSS and is likely to follow radical oppressive policies in IOK which may lead to a conflict with Pakistan to divert world attention from Kashmir. Therefore, prevailing environment is likely to continue posing challenge to our national security in foreseeable future.

He further emphasised that it is incumbent upon us to maintain highest state of readiness, remain poised and maintain combat potential to ensure seaward defence and protection of maritime interests of Pakistan during peace and war. He expressed complete satisfaction over conduct of the war game and the recommendations presented to refine operational plans and developmental strategy. The session was attended by a large number of senior officials of the three Services, and concerned ministries.