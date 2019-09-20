IHC restores Mushtaq Sukhera as tax ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera as the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) with immediate effect The IHC declared the law ministry notification for his removal null and void. The law ministry removed Sukhera in June. He was appointed in August, 2018 for a period of four years. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision, which had earlier been reserved. According to sources, some senior officials of the FBR had submitted a representation against Mr Sukhera to President Dr Arif Alvi, prompting the dismissal.