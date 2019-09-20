close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 20, 2019

Ice dancers Virtue, Moir announce retirement

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2019

MONTREAL: Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced their retirement from the sport. The Canadian stars electrified the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with their triumph, ending Europe’s reign in the discipline. “After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said in a farewell video on Twitter.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports