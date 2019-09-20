Ice dancers Virtue, Moir announce retirement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced their retirement from the sport. The Canadian stars electrified the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with their triumph, ending Europe’s reign in the discipline. “After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said in a farewell video on Twitter.
