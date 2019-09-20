close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Sindh tug of war team trials tomorrow

Sports

KARACHI: Trials for the selection of Sindh’s tug of war team will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Complex at 3pm. Sindh Tug of War Association has directed the players to appear in the trials along with two passport size photos and photocopy of identity card. The trials have been called for the selection of Sindh’s team to participate in the 33rd National Games in Peshawar.

