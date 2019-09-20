Arms wrestling body’s annual calendar approved

KARACHI: A meeting of Sindh’s Arms Wrestling Association held at a local hotel approved the annual calendar of its activities. The meeting also elected Rameez Siddiqui as vice president. The meeting was attended by chairman Saeed Alam, president Intisar Haider and secretary Kashif Ahmed Farooqui. Rameez vowed on the occasion that he would do everything possible for the promotion of arm wrestling in the province.