Disappointing show by Muzammil in two ITF Future events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Davis Cup team member Muzammil Murtaza faced humiliating defeats in two ITF Future events in Cairo.

He failed to qualify for the main round of $15,000 Men’s Future, which is underway in Egypt. Victor Ernaelsteen of Belgium defeated Muzammil 6-4, 0-6(10-6) in the third qualifying round.

Earlier, he lost in the first round of main draws in a similar $15,000 Future held from September 9-15 in Egypt. Fourth seed Alexander Weis of Italy thrashed Muzammil 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of singles category.

He also lost in the first round of doubles category. The Russian pair of Artem Oganesyan and Dimitriy Voronin won against the duo of Elliott Farmer from Great Britain and Muzammil 6-4, 4-6(10-4). “His poor results in these two Futures prove that PTF should not have selected him for a very important Davis Cup tie against India,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’.