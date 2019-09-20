French diggers restore three Sudanese relics

KHARTOUM: A team of French diggers has restored three Sudanese artefacts, including a 3,500-year-old wall relief, and handed them to the African country’s national museum on Thursday, a French archaeologist said.

The three artefacts were discovered at separate archaeological sites in recent years in Sudan and were restored by a French team of experts. The items are a wall painting of an ancient Kandaka Nubian queen, a Meroite stela and a wall relief inscription believed to be almost 3,500 years old. "The idea is to give back to the museum the most important archaeological pieces discovered and restored," said Marc Maillot, director of the French archaeological unit deployed in Sudan.