close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 20, 2019

French diggers restore three Sudanese relics

World

AFP
September 20, 2019

KHARTOUM: A team of French diggers has restored three Sudanese artefacts, including a 3,500-year-old wall relief, and handed them to the African country’s national museum on Thursday, a French archaeologist said.

The three artefacts were discovered at separate archaeological sites in recent years in Sudan and were restored by a French team of experts. The items are a wall painting of an ancient Kandaka Nubian queen, a Meroite stela and a wall relief inscription believed to be almost 3,500 years old. "The idea is to give back to the museum the most important archaeological pieces discovered and restored," said Marc Maillot, director of the French archaeological unit deployed in Sudan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World