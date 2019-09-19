MCCI elections today

MARDAN: A tough contest is expected between Businessmen Panel and Tajir Ittehad panel on seven seats of the associate executive members in the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) annual elections being held today.

It may be noted that MCCI comprises of 30 executive members, including 15 from associate and 15 from corporate groups.

After every two years, 15 members including eight corporate and seven associate executive members retire. Fifteen seats of the executive members have been vacated after the retirement of the 15 members including eight corporate and seven associate members. However, eight corporate members were elected unopposed while elections will be held on seven seats now. Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Zahir Shah group’s businessmen panel is contesting election against Tajir Ittehad panel of Ihsanullah Bacha-led Markazi Tanzeemi-e-Tajiran.