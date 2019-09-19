close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Man kills father in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his father over a petty issue in Kotar Panr area in Risalpur town here on Wednesday, police said.

Rahim Khan, a resident of Sherin Koroona, lodged a first information report with Risalpur Police that he was at home when his brother Israr informed him that his another brother Tahir had shot dead his father Rahim Khan over a domestic dispute and fled the scene. He said that when he reached DHQ Nowshera, his father had died. The police registered the case and started the investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan