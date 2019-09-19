close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
Pakistan refuses Modi to fly across its airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan refused a request from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cross its airspace on a flight to United States of America, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, as tensions between the two nations ran high over the disputed region of Kashmir.

The India request asks Pakistan to grant permission of using its airspace on September 20 as Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad had told the Indian High Commission it was turning down India’s request for Modi to fly across the country on Friday and for his return the following week.

“Keeping in view the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir we have decided that we will not allow the Indian prime minister,” Qureshi said in a video released by the foreign ministry.

On September 8 Pakistan had also refused a request by India to allow Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to fly through its airspace towards Iceland due to New Delhi’s recent behaviour. The decision has been taken in view of India’s behavior, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said in a statement.

