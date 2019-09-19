Islamabad police recover 14-year girl

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have recovered 14-year old girl through prompt action who reportedly went missing from Sector G-8 on September 15, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Karachi Company police registered the case (No. 364) under section 365 PPC on September 15, 2019 that a 14-year-old girl, student of 8th class had been missing from sector G-8.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed constituted two separate teams headed by SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP (Saddar) Omar Khan which started investigation by using latest investigation techniques and technology. These teams succeeded to recover the girl and arrest accused Zain Butt son of Akhtar Zaman in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and experts of other law enforcement agencies.

During preliminary investigation, the abducted girl told police that she went along with her friend following her own will for visit and entertainment.

Soon after receiving information about a girl missing from Sector G-8, the police said that some elements started campaign against Islamabad police which is condemnable. He said that those trying to vilify their own state institutions are not serving the country but trying to create unrest in the society.

Highlight the success story of Islamabad police, the spokesman said four children have been recovered by the police during the last 48 hours. He said that efforts are underway to combat crime and ensure peace in the city while murder cases has been reduced up to 20 per cent during last nine months of this year (2019) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Likewise, he said that dacoity cases reduced up to 88 per cent this year while 234 criminals’ gangs were busted besides recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees. The ratio of the recovery of looted items increased up to 70 per cent this year.

Along with duties on almost 883 political, religious as well as other gatherings and visits of foreign dignitaries, Islamabad police succeeded to trace 40 bling murder cases. Due to effective, organized and well-coordinated strategy, he said that UN has declared Islamabad 'family station' for its international staff after 12 years.