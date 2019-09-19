SNGPL serves notices on defaulters

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has served notices on the government consumers having cumulative gas bills default of Rs 459,296,314 to pay their outstanding due till September 23, 2019. According to a spokesman for SNGPL, payables of various government hospitals in federal territory, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab stand at Rs194,356,273, Rs14,163,457 and Rs98,876,510, respectively. Outstanding amounts of jails located in the federal area, KP and Punjab are Rs1,722,018, Rs28,618,657 and Rs30,340,675, respectively.