Azadi March in October at all costs: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to hold Azadi March in October at all costs.The JUI-F executive meeting continued on Wednesday for a long at Madrassa Farooq Azam in Islamabad. Talking to media after the meeting, Fazlur Rehman said the JUI-F-led Azadi March will be held during October 16 to 31 after consultation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The JUI-F chief said other parties will also be consulted for the Azadi March. He urged the opposition parties to trust the preparations for the JUI-F-led Azadi March.

Fazlur Rehman said that they don’t want any confrontation with the state institutions and the march will be peaceful. He threatened if efforts were made to block the march, the whole of the country will be jammed, adding that he is staging protest against the fake government.

He declared Khursheed Shah’s arrest as a political arrest.

While condemning attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil installations, Fazlur Rehman said “we are with the brother Islamic country in its difficult time”.

To a question, he said that when the government can hold talks on Kartarpur Corridor in the existing situation of Kashmir, then why sit-in in the country can’t be held.