close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 19, 2019

Abbott takes 17 wickets

Sports

AFP
September 19, 2019

LONDON: Former South Africa Test player Kyle Abbott took 17 wickets in Hampshire’s County Championship win over title-chasing Somerset — the best figures in first-class cricket for 63 years.

The paceman’s match return of 17-86 is the best ever for Hamphire and the best overall since England spinner Jim Laker took 19-90 against Australia in 1956. Abbott, 32, had taken 9-40 in the first innings and replicated his incredible fast bowling with a remarkable 8-46, the Championship’s first 17-wicket haul for 80 years. Somerset, who needed 281 to win, were skittled for just 144 in their second innings on Wednesday. The 136-run defeat, Somerset’s third loss of the season, means they will need to beat their title rivals Essex at Taunton next week if they are to win the Championship for the first time. Essex are on the brink of victory against Surrey.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports