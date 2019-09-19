Aulakh to inspect sports schemes today

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will examine existing sports infrastructure in four cities on September 19, 2019 (today). As per schedule, firstly DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will observe existing development sports schemes in Rawalpindi and Jhelum. In his next stop over, Aulakh will examine swimming pool in Gujrat followed by his inspection of development sports scheme in Ghakhar. The purpose of Aulakh’s visit is to check the working of existing development sports schemes in the above-mentioned cities. “Sports Board Punjab is committed to provide best sports facilities to talented youngsters of the province,” he added.