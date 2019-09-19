Cooper (91*) seals thrilling win for Holland

DUBLIN: In a thrilling game that swung like a pendulum, Netherlands beat Ireland by six wickets in the fourth match of the tri-series in Dublin, keeping themselves in contention after a wash-out and a big defeat in the first two games threatened to sidetrack their campaign.

Ben Cooper’s unbeaten 91 off 56 balls ensured that Netherlands sealed a thrilling victory in the last over. Chasing 182 on a good pitch, Netherlands lost Tobias Visee first-ball to Mark Adair but what followed was a stunning assault from M O’Dowd and Cooper. At 144 for 1 after 15 overs, with two well set batsmen at the crease, Netherlands looked set to seal a comfortable win when O’Dowd (69 off 45) fell to George Dockrell. Tony Staal was out bowled in the same over, bringing Ireland right into the match. That it came in the over after Ben Cooper’s dropped catch at backward point ensured that the breakthroughs meant much more.

Dockrell picked his third wicket in the form of Pieter Seelaar in his next over, the 18th of the innings, which meant Netherlands needed 19 off the last two overs, with a new batsman in Scott Edwards on strike.

Brief Scores: Ireland 181/7 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 60, Andrew Balbirnie 45; Brandon Glover 2-19, Shane Snater 2-41) lost to Netherlands 183/4 in 19.1 overs (Ben Cooper 91*, Max O’Dowd 69; George Dockrell 3-23) by 6 wickets.