Zimbabwe bow out of tri-series

CHITTAGONG: Brendan Taylor fell in the first over. Regis Chakabva in the second. Sean Williams in the third.

The three combined to score three runs, and before Zimbabwe’s chase could even get going, it was shut. They were playing catch up all along, and by the ninth over, they were sitting at 44 for 6. Richard Mutumbani scored a 32-ball 54, but as only a matter of formality, it extended their innings without really giving them a sniff at a possible victory or a threat to Bangladesh, who had posted 175 after being put into bat.

Bangladesh’s innings, even with a reasonably decent score to boast of, wasn’t a smooth one. Playing two debutants - Najmul Hossain and Animul Islam - after making three changes to the side, they got off to a quick start, courtesy Liton Das’s blitz. The opener took the attack to Ainsley Ndlovu in the third over, hammering him for two sixes and a boundary off the first three balls of the over.

Even as Najmul had little role to play in the stand, by the time he departed, Bangladesh were already cruising at 49 in 4.5 overs. However, a brief collapse followed, with Liton and Shakib Al Hasan falling in quick succession, reducing Bangladesh to 65 for 3.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 175/7 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 32; Kyle Jarvis 3-32, Chris Mpofu 2-42) beat Zimbabwe 136 in 20 overs (Richmond Mutumbami 54, Kyle Jarvis 27; Shaiful Islam 3-36, Animul Islam 2-18) by 39 runs.