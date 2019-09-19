close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
Moody named as coach of Oval team

Sports

AFP
September 19, 2019

LONDON: Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and England World Cup winner Lydia Greenway have been appointed as head coaches of the Oval-based men’s and women’s teams for the new Hundred competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday. The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England’s traditional county system. Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

