10th Punjab Inter-School, Collegiate Games in Nov

LAHORE: The Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) has sought the confirmation of schools and colleges participation in the 10th edition of the Punjab Inter-School & Inter-Collegiate Games scheduled to be held from November 10 to 14 at Punjab Level in Lahore. In a message, Idris Haider Khawaja, secretary PbOA, asked all heads of schools and colleges from all over in Punjab to confirm their participation. The opening ceremony will be held on November 10 and closing & prize distribution ceremony on November 14, 2019 in Lahore. As schools and college are the nursery of sports in country, PBOA aims to produce top male and female players to the nation duty by holding Games at the grass roots level.