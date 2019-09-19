Nisar to lead Pak team in Blind T20s against England

LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has named Nisar Ali as captain of the Pakistan team for the upcoming Blind Twenty20 series against England scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in November. Head of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) selection committee M Bilal Satti said Nisar Ali would be retained as captain for the series against England. “However PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah would announce the squad for the series in two to three days,” he said and added we had forwarded the 15-member squad to PBCC Chairman on Sunday. A two-day camp for the selection of Pakistan team for the upcoming series, was held in Faisalabad on September 14 and 15. PBCC selection committee headed by Bilal Satti and members including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah finalized the 15-member squad. The 20 players who took part in the camp included Riasat Khan, Nisar Ali, M Rashid, Zafar Iqbal, Badar Munir, M Ejaz, Sajid Nawaz, Mati Ullah, Mohsin Khan, Fakhar Abbass, Shahzaib Haider, Sana Ullah Marwat, Shafi Ullah, Ayoub Khan, M Akram, Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Akmal Hayyat, Moeen Aslam and Anees Javed.