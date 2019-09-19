PCB announces ticket prices for Pak-SL series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced ticket prices for the upcoming ODI and T20 series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting on September 27 with a minimum value of Rs 500.

The online sale of tickets will commence from September 20 and cricket fans can buy these online from www.yayvo.com, while select outlets of TCS (list attached) will commence sales a day later, on 21 September.

For the Karachi 27 and 29 September and 2 October ODIs, the PCB has retained the same price as HBL PSL 2019 play-off matches, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3000.Tickets for Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosures have been retained at Rs 500; prices for Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan Enclosures have been kept at Rs 1,000; Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas are valued at Rs 2,000; while tickets for Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures will be available at Rs 3,000.

Similarly, the PCB has set affordable ticket prices for the Lahore T20Is, which will be played on 5, 7 and 9 October. These are: Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures (Rs 500), AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures (Rs 1,500), Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures (Rs 3,000) and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures (Rs 5,000).

As per past practice, a fan will be able to purchase up to a maximum of 5 tickets on his/her CNIC, while the PCB, in collaboration with its partner, has used a ticket print material and technology that cannot be replicated or reproduced, thus, guaranteeing all valid ticket-holders will access to the enclosures of their choice.