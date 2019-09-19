Netanyahu, Gantz deadlocked

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz were deadlocked Wednesday after an Israeli general election, reports said, raising the possibility of a unity government or even the end of the premier’s long rule.

Various Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White had 32 seats each of parliament’s 120 with more than 90 percent of the vote counted.The reports were citing sources with the elections committee, as that level of results had not been officially posted yet and were not expected before Wednesday afternoon. The results gave no obvious path for either to form a majority coalition, raising the possibility of negotiations towards a unity government. If the results hold, it will be a major setback for Netanyahu, who hoped to form a right-wing coalition similar to his current one as he faces the possibility of corruption charges in the weeks ahead. With a hoarse voice and appearing haggard after days of intense campaigning, Netanyahu spoke before supporters in the early hours of Wednesday and said he was prepared for negotiations to form a “strong Zionist government. He seemed to hint at openness to forming a national unity government, but did not specifically say so. In his speech to supporters in Tel Aviv, Gantz called for a “broad unity government” but cautioned that he was waiting for final results.