French women seek to break ground with mosquesof their own

PARIS: Kneeling on prayer rugs in front of dozens of worshippers, Eva Janadin and Anne-Sophie Monsinay offered prayers and a sermon in an unusual Paris ceremony earlier this month, a scene they hope will soon become more common at mosques across France. It was the first time female imams had led Muslim prayers in the country, despite having Europe’s biggest Muslim population, at an estimated five to six million people. Neither woman wore a veil and one wore jeans for the French and Arabic-language ceremony which was also attended by a rabbi friend and Protestant guests as well as a female imam from Berlin.

Women and men prayed side by side, breaking with a convention of relegating women to separate spaces or rooms where they often can’t be seen. “Many Muslims, both women and men, have a real desire for emancipation and liberation,” said Janadin, 30. She and Monsinay, 29, converted to Islam around 10 years ago, and have shaped their project in part on Sufi values that encourage spiritual introspection and tolerance. Monsinay said she grew up in a Catholic family before turning to atheism, but later discovered the Koran. “I had a very strong connection with the text,” she said. But both women were unhappy with the traditional separation of men and women in mosques.

They recently secured several thousand euros from a fund-raising campaign to rent out different venues once a month for the coming year for their avowedly “progressive” project. “It’s possible to plant the seed for an alternative model,” Janadin said. It has not been easy in a country that has suffered a string of deadly Islamic attacks since the Paris terror attacks of 2015, in which some 250 people have been killed. “The hardest part was finding a venue,” Monsinay said. “There is probably some reticence when they hear the word ‘mosque’ and everything associated with it. Even though it’s simply a place to pray.

Another French woman, Kahina Bahloul, is also looking to open a mosque where men and women pray together, ideally in Paris, and recently launched a crowdfunding campaign. She envisions a site “which would allow us to organise things as we want, but also to initiate a work of theological reflection,” Bahloul, a doctoral student of Islamic studies at the prestigious Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes college in Paris, told AFP. “You have to give women a respected place,” she added. So far, however, Bahloul’s requests to rent out venues have been refused, and despite expressions of support for her project, the 40-year-old says she has also had “a few threats” by both men and women opposed to it.