Houthis threaten to attack targets in UAE

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi group, which claims it was behind the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, said on Wednesday it has dozens of sites located in the United Arab Emirates listed as possible targets for attacks.

A military spokesman of the Iran-aligned organization said the Houthis have new drones, powered by “normal and jet engines” that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia. —News desk The Houthi group in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack but Saudi Arabia said it would produce evidence linking Iran to the assault. The Etemad daily newspaper describing U.S. accusations of Iranian responsibility for the Saudi attacks as part of Washington’s stated “maximum pressure” policy to isolate Iran. “(We are) fully prepared to surprise aggressors through a crushing and comprehensive answer to possible evil actions,” s Etemad quoted Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying.