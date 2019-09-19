US tightens sanctions: Saudi Arabia to unveil‘proof’ linking Iran to attacks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it would unveil evidence on Wednesday linking regional foe Iran to attacks on key oil installations, as US President Donald Trump sought to intensify pressure on Tehran by announcing new sanctions. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to hold talks later Wednesday in Saudi Arabia

However, the Saudi defence ministry said its spokesman would present evidence from the site of the weekend attacks. He “will announce the final results of the investigation and present material evidence and Iranian weapons proving the Iranian regime´s involvement in the terrorist attack,” the ministry said. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the attack on the heart of the kingdom´s oil industry was a “real test” of global will, state media reported.

Ahead of Pompeo´s arrival in the kingdom, Trump — who has already re-imposed sanctions that have crippled Iran´s economy — promised to “substantially increase” the measures. In a swift response, Riyadh thanked the president for his “unprecedented” stance against Tehran, which Washington has accused of carrying out the strike. “We will continue to stand with the USA against the forces of evil and senseless aggression,” deputy defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Twitter. “The US hopes that the UN Security Council takes up the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure for which Washington blames Iran’, a senior US official said.

France is sending experts to Saudi Arabia to investigate the origin of attacks on Saudi oil facilities that Washington blamed on Iran, the French presidency said after telephone talks between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Iran on Wednesday threatened a crushing response to any military strike after attacks on Saudi oil sites blamed by Washington on Tehran, though it said the Islamic Republic had no desire for conflict in the Gulf region. Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning it would respond to any action, state media said Wednesday. The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran, “emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack”, the official IRNA news agency said.

Iran state media said that President Hassan Rouhani and his delegation could be forced into skipping next week’s UN General Assembly because the United States has yet to issue them visas. Rouhani and his delegation had been scheduled to travel to New York for the annual UN gathering on Monday, but that was now looking unlikely given the lack of visas, state news agency IRNA said.