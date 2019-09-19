PAC wants Rs69m dues of KP Police recovered

PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday ordered to expedite efforts for recovery of over Rs69 million on account of services rendered by the police to different organisations mostly federal government during the financial year 2011-12.

The committee directed that in future proper agreements should be signed with such organisations so that instead of piling up the costs/arrears, such amounts are reimbursed every month to the provincial government.

The committee took up the audit para recorded during the audit in October 2012 and these organisations included WAPDA, PTV, Radio Pakistan and NADRA, besides others, said a handout.

The meeting of the committee was held in Islamabad on the sidelines of a capacity building training session organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which was presided over by MPA Babar Saleem Swati and besides others participated by PAC Members Nighat Orakzai, Enayatullah Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Khushdil Khan, Muhammad Idrees Khan, and Syed Fakhar Jahan participated. Secretaries KP Assembly and senior police officers also participated.

The committee directed the authorities concerned to explain as to under what law and purpose different deductions were made from the temporarily appointed police personnel during 2010-11 and 2011-12.

On properly explaining the position, the committee settled several audit paras about different expenditures incurred by the police during different operations against terrorists. The PAC expressed satisfaction at the fact that over Rs.50 million have been recovered from different government functionaries and both legal and disciplinary actions taken against different government functionaries as per the previous but recent directives of the PAC.