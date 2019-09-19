Firdous lauds media’s role in sensitising world community on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that media has played vital role in sensitising the world community about the plight of besieged Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces, especially after August 5, the day India virtually converted the occupied territory into prison.

Addressing the participants of National Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir, she said that the Pakistani media, along with international media, became the voice of besieged Kashmiris, and the EU Parliament discussed the Kashmir dispute after twelve years.

She said this achievement was made because of effective diplomacy of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said the world had rejected the narrative of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir and has supported the stance of Pakistan. She said that the Kashmir issue was discussed at United Nations Security Council after five decades and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorsed Pakistan’s stance on the issue.

She said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and every Pakistani felt the pain of Kashmiri brethren. Kashmir was above the politics and it was an issue of survival of the nation, she remarked.

Dr Firdous said roadmap and way forward for resolution of Kashmir would be formulated after consultations with all the stakeholders and every act would be in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

She said that in Pakistan, minorities enjoyed fundamental rights whereas in India hardline mindset was prevailing and minorities rights were trampled.