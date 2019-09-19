62 foreign players enter to compete at J-5 event

KARACHI: As many as 62 foreign junior players have entered to compete at the second J-5 (Grade-5) tennis event which will be held from October 14-19 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

According to the acceptance list, 16 foreign players are in the main draw, while 17 competitors will be in the qualifying draws of boys’ category. In the girls’ category, 19 players are in the main draw, while 10 girls are part of the qualifying draw.

There are 15 Pakistan players in the boys’ event and five in the girls’ competitions. Several Indian players have also entered in both categories.

Iran’s Sina Moghimi will be top seed in the boys’ event. The draws for boys’ singles events has 32 places for main draw, 32 spots for the qualifiers and 16 places for doubles. The same number of places will be up for grabs in the girls’ events.