PTF should re-conduct trials for Davis Cup: Hameed

KARACHI: Former Pakistan player Hameed-ul-Haq has demanded the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to re-conduct trials for the Davis Cup.

“Since the Davis Cup tie has been delayed till November, PTF should re-conduct trials to ensure a tough and powerful team against India,” said Hameed, while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

“The current team is clearly not strong enough to challenge the opposition,” he said. The former Pakistan Davis Cup captain also criticised the PTF for conducting trials during daytime. “The PTF organised a tennis tournament under floodlights due to hot weather but still chose to conduct trials during daytime despite the simmering weather,” he added.