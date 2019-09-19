SL sets November date for presidential polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Election Commission on Wednesday announced it will hold presidential polls on November 16, nearly two months before the incumbent’s term ends. Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said nominations would be called on October 7 allowing a short campaign of less than six weeks. "We are calling nominations on October 7 and voting will be on November 16th," Deshapriya said.
