Trump says he’ll meet with Imran, Modi soon

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump Tuesday says he is looking forward to meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Premier Imran Khan, insisting that a lot of progress has been made towards reducing tension between Indian and Pakistan.

"I'll see Prime Minister Modi and I will - we'll - be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan and I think a lot of progress has been made there...lot of progress," President Trump told reporters in response to a question at the White House, without mentioning Kashmir, reports the international media.