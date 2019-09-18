One in 16 American women forced into first sexual encounter: study

WASHINGTON: One in 16 American women were either forced or coerced into their first sexual encounter, according to a study investigating the long-term negative impacts of such “trauma” on women´s health.

In the US, “the #MeToo movement has highlighted how frequently women experience sexual violence,” the researchers wrote in the introduction. “However, to date, no recent studies have assessed the prevalence of forced sex during girls´ and women´s first sexual encounter or its health consequences.

Published Monday in the American Medical Association´s peer-reviewed journal (JAMA Internal Medicine), the study is based on a sample of more than 13,000 women aged 18 to 44, who were interviewed as part of a survey conducted between 2011 and 2017 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 6.5 percent of women were either forced or coerced into their first sexual encounter.

Extrapolated out to account for the US population (327 million), this number works out to approximately 3.3 million women in that age group, the authors note. That equals one in 16 women.

The women surveyed said they were submitted to multiple forms of coercion: 56.4 percent said they experienced verbal pressure, 46.3 percent said they were held down, 25.1 percent were physically harmed, 22 percent were forced to consume alcohol or a drug, and 16 percent said their partners threatened to end the relationship.