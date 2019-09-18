close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
AFP
September 18, 2019

4 killed in clashes on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

World

AFP
September 18, 2019

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: A shootout at the contested frontier between Central Asian Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan killed three Tajik and one Kyrgyz border officer, authorities said Tuesday, as tensions in the region escalate.

Flare-ups are common at the border, where large areas are not demarcated and competition for scarce land and water pits ethnic groups against each other. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan accused each other of opening fire first on Monday, with Kyrgyzstan saying fighting broke out after the Tajik side erected a “military observation point” without agreement.

