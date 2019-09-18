close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Newsdesk
September 18, 2019

Russia to discuss selling new anti-drone arms to ME partners

World

N
Newsdesk
September 18, 2019

MOSCOW: Russia will hold talks with its Middle East partners on selling them new anti-drone weapons systems, Interfax news agency cited Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport saying.

The arms exporter would discuss sales of the new anti-drone weapons sales during the Dubai Airshow in late November, Rosoboronexport director Alexander Mikheev said. The comments follow a drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday which knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

